PUBG Mobile finishes second in Mobile Game of the Year category at Esports Awards 2021 as Free Fire claims first spot

The sixth edition of the Esports Awards was carried out recently in Texas, USA. The show was organized to recognize the best players/teams and innovations within the gaming industry.

The mobile game category was dominated by the battle royale game Free Fire. The Garena title won its second straight Mobile Game of the Year award by edging out six other contenders.

The podium finishers in the same category were revealed today at the Esports Awards. While Tencent's PUBG Mobile secured the first runners-up place, Call of Duty: Mobile by Activision came third.

In 2020, the Esports Awards added a mobile game category for the first time. Interestingly, a similar podium finish was observed last year: Free Fire (winner), followed by PUBG Mobile and CODM.

There has been intense competition between Free Fire and PUBG Mobile over the years. Although the latter is ahead on revenue, Free Fire is ahead in downloads.

Sensor Tower recently reported that in less than four years since its launch, PUBG Mobile had crossed the $7 billion mark in lifetime revenue. The game generated an average of 8.1 million USD per day in 2021.

Also, new and improved versions of these games have recently come out, namely Free Fire Max and PUBG: New State.

Finalists/nominees for Esports Mobile Game of the Year 2021 category at Esports Awards 2021

Free Fire (Winner) PUBG Mobile Call of Duty: Mobile League of Legends: Wild Rift Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Arena of Valor Brawl Stars Clash Royale

Other notable winners

The Esports Awards have been held in the Esports Stadium since 2015 (except 2020). Valorant won the Game of the Year award, while Paraboy of Game for Peace/PUBG Mobile fame won the Esports Mobile Player of the Year gong.

Nobru, a Brazilian Free Fire superstar, received the Esports Personality of the Year prize, while Mortal, an Indian streamer, finished second in the Streamer of the Year category.

Edited by Ravi Iyer