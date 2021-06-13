PUBG Mobile: Galaxy Racer fail to qualify for PMPL EMEA Championship

The first season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Arabia (PMPL) Finals came to an end today. After 3 days and 18 matches of gritty action between the top 16 teams, Gunz Esports secured the top spot. Rico Infinity Team and SUDOR Esport finished in second and third places in the competition respectively.

The top 5 teams also qualified for the upcoming PMPL EMEA Championship, which is scheduled to be held later this month.

Unfortunately, the fan-favorite team from India, Galaxy Racer, failed to qualify for the EMEA championship, as they finished in 8th spot with 136 points and 67 kills. Earlier, during the League Stage, GXR had finished in 12th place.

Galaxy Racer stutter in PMPL Arabia

PMPL Season 1 Arabia Finals overall standings

Galaxy Racer only managed to secure a single chicken dinner in the finals, and that too on the last day. The team looked lackluster during the remainder of the days. A series of late rotations in multiple matches saw the team being caught battling with the blue zone and dying to it.

PMPL Season 1 Arabia Finals overall standings

However, they displayed exceptional gunpower and performed well in the matches in which the zone favored them. The performance of the team can also be attributed to the fact that the squad had only been formed in April this year and proper synergy couldn't be built in such a short period.

The change of region from India to Arabia could also have been a reason for the average performance, as the team wasn't used to the meta of the region, which heavily focuses on utility usage. Having said that, the team will likely take this performance as part of the learning curve and look to improve on their shortcomings.

The tournament saw GUNZ Esport perform exceptionally well, as the team took both the PMPL League Stage and the finals of the competition. They showed impeccable rotations and excellent gun power, and all in all, dominated the lobby.

The top 5 teams from PMPL Arabia have also qualified for the EMEA Championship, where teams from Europe, Middle East, and Africa will face off. The tournament, scheduled to start on 24th June, promises to be a treat for the viewers.

