PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 nominated for best Esports event at The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards are back for their eighth edition. One of the most prestigious gaming awards, The Game Awards recognizes and upholds creative and technical excellence in the global video game industry.

The nominations have just been announced in 30 categories, one of which is for the best Esports event. For the first time in the history of The Game Awards, a mobile esports event has been nominated.

Nominees for the best Esports Event at The Game Awards 2021

1. Worlds 2021- League of Legends

2. PGL Major Stockholm 2021- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

3. PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020- PUBG Mobile

4. The International 2021 - DOTA 2

5. Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters - Valorant

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 Season 0 was the supreme tournament of the PUBG Mobile Esports circuit. A total of 24 teams from all around the world battled it out for the treasured trophy and 2 million USD prize money.

With 3.8 million peak viewers, the event became a roaring success. Nova Esports from China won the tournament. They were awarded the winner's prize of 700K USD.

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE #WEONTOP 🏆 Introducing your FIRST-EVER PUBG MOBILE GLOBAL CHAMPION, Nova Esports!! 🏆 4 Angry Men took Second Place 🥈, and Third Place went to Zeus Esports! 🥉 Congratulations teams!! 🤩🎉 #PMGC 🏆 Introducing your FIRST-EVER PUBG MOBILE GLOBAL CHAMPION, Nova Esports!! 🏆 4 Angry Men took Second Place 🥈, and Third Place went to Zeus Esports! 🥉 Congratulations teams!! 🤩🎉 #PMGC #WEONTOP https://t.co/PIXwp8fi7W

Even though there is fierce competition ahead of PMGC 2020, getting nominated is an impressive accomplishment. The PMGC 2021 is all set to begin on November 30. The prize pool saw a whopping 200 percent increase to 6 Million USD.

The other nominees, League of Legends Worlds 2021, was won by EDward Gaming while Team Spirit from Russia emerged as champions of Dota 2 The International 2021, a 40 million USD tournament.

The Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters won by North American team Sentinels. Natus Vincere was crowned champions of PGL Major Stockholm 2021.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Game Awards 2020 was held online. This time, however, the event is returning to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The event is scheduled for 9th December 2021 and will be hosted by founder and producer Geoff Keighley. A blend of jury votes (90%) and public fan votes (10%) will determine the winners.

To vote, log on to thegameawards.com. Fans can also vote via social media platforms (for selected categories). Voting will only be open till December 9th till 7:15 AM IST ( Dec 8 at 6 pm PT).

