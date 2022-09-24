PUBG Mobile: GodLike Stalwart makes a strong comeback in PMPL South Asia Fall Week 3 Day 3

GodLike Stalwart demonstrated exceptional gameplay on Day 3 of the PMPL South Asia Fall Week 3. The team raked in a whopping 74 points in four matches with the help of two chicken dinners, which pushed them to second place in the weekly points table. The squad showcased why they are regarded as one of the best in the world by jumping up 12 places in the rankings. GodLike Stalwart currently sits at the top of the overall points table with 573 points.

Nepali Squad DRS Gaming is still at the top of the weekly rankings with 129 points. The team scored 538 points and is not far behind Godlike Stalwart in the overall rankings. The next two days are crucial for DRS Gaming as they could easily become the league toppers.

Gremlin Storm, a rising team from Bangladesh, came third with 117 points. After some commendable performances, the team rose four places in the weekly rankings. JyanMaara didn't have the best of days as they slipped to fourth place and could only gather 10 points in four matches. DE Warriors broke into the top five with 105 points.

PMPL SA Fall Week 3 Day 3 match standings

GodLike Stalwart claimed the second spot after PMPL SA Week 3 Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile )

1952XDRW dominated in the first match played on the rainforest map of Sanhok and came out on top with nine frags. Jax took five frags in the match to become the MVP.

High Voltage won the second match of the day with 11 kills. Prabin secured six frags and was declared the MVP. DE Warriors showcased their skills by securing second place with 10 kills.

Overall standings of PMPL South Asia Week 3 after Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

In the third match contested on Erangel, GodLike Stalwart obliterated the lobby and won the match with 16 kills. Top was named MVP for his seven frags and the 1000 HP damage he dealt. T2K was eliminated early but managed to grab seven important frags.

The battle on Miramar was won by Godlike Stalwart with nine frags. Deadeyes Guys came second with 12 frags.

The final match of the day was won by the new contender Gremlin Storm with 11 kills. GodLike Stalwart remained consistent and managed to grab 14 important points, which pushed them to second place in the weekly rankings.

