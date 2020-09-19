PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 2,080,812 accounts in one week

PUBG Mobile has published its fourth report of cheaters banned over a week, i.e., from 11th September to 17th September. The first report was posted on 29th August, in which 2,273,152 accounts were restricted. The second one saw 1,838,223 accounts caught cheating.

Last week, over 2,245,936 accounts were suspended. And this week, PUBG Mobile has banned over 2,080,812 accounts for defrauding, with each receiving a permanent suspension.

Banned accounts pie-chart (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Instagram)

Here's a break-up of the accounts banned:

3% of Conqueror tier accounts

3% of Ace tier accounts

6% of Crown tier accounts

11% of Diamond tier accounts

13% of Platinum tier accounts

16% of Gold tier accounts

23% of Silver tier accounts

25% of Bronze tier accounts

Banned cheats pie-chart (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Instagram)

47% of the cheats were banned due to usage of auto-aiming , to shoot enemies automatically using third-party scripts .

of the cheats were banned due to usage of , to shoot enemies automatically using . Around 29% of the cheaters used X-Ray Visions to gain an unfair advantage and see the enemy's position through covers and walls.

of the cheaters used to gain an unfair advantage and see the enemy's position through covers and walls. 11% were using speed hacks to outperform enemies via an unfair movement advantage.

were using to outperform enemies via an unfair movement advantage. 4% of the frauds received suspensions due to the use of modification of area damage , where they could kill others instantly with increased bullet damage.

of the frauds received suspensions due to the use of , where they could kill others instantly with increased bullet damage. 4% of the hackers were handed bans because of the utilisation of the modification of character model to gain an unfair advantage using third-party plugins .

of the hackers were handed bans because of the utilisation of the to gain an unfair advantage using . The remaining 5% got banned due to reasons not specified.

The new anti-hack system in PUBG Mobile

The new anti-cheat feature in PUBG Mobile, announced ahead of the New Era update, is online and called the Video Review Station.

With this system, players will decide whether the reported gamer in the video is hacking or not. If the maximum number of responses point to the latter as guilty, then the footage will be reviewed by the officials for further verification.

This week, 15,552 investigators helped in 34,790 ban assists, with the top investigators also receiving the title of Master Investigator. If an investigator assists with 21 correct judgments in a week, then they will receive three classic crate coupons as a reward.