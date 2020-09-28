PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 2,376,017 accounts in one week

PUBG Mobile has published its fifth report of cheaters banned over a week, i.e., from 18th September to 24th September. The first report was posted on 29th August, in which 2,273,152 accounts got suspended. The second one saw 1,838,223 accounts caught cheating.

Last week, over 2,080,812 accounts received restrictions. And this week, PUBG Mobile has banned over 2,376,017 accounts for defrauding, with each one receiving a permanent suspension.

Here's a break-up of the accounts banned:

1% of Conqueror tier accounts

7% of Ace tier accounts

9% of Crown tier accounts

14% of Diamond tier accounts

18% of Platinum tier account

15% of Gold tier accounts

9% of Silver tier accounts

27% of Bronze tier accounts

Banned cheats pie-chart (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile )

28% of the cheats were banned due to auto-aim usage, to shoot enemies automatically using third-party scripts .

of the cheats were banned due to usage, to shoot enemies automatically using . Around 36% of the cheaters used X-Ray visions to gain an unfair advantage and see the enemy's position through covers and walls.

of the cheaters used to gain an unfair advantage and see the enemy's position through covers and walls. 19% were using speed hacks to outperform enemies via an unfair movement advantage.

were using to outperform enemies via an unfair movement advantage. 1% of the frauds received suspensions for using modification of area damage , where they could kill others instantly with increased bullet damage.

of the frauds received suspensions for using , where they could kill others instantly with increased bullet damage. 1% of the hackers were handed bans because of utilising the modification of character model hack to gain an unfair advantage using third-party plugins .

of the hackers were handed bans because of utilising the hack to gain an unfair advantage using . The remaining 15% got banned due to reasons not specified.

Cheat and get dunked on by the BAN PAN! 🍳



We've recently updated our spectating system to make things more secure! 🔗 https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr pic.twitter.com/DvH2AFTO8v — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 26, 2020

New PUBG Mobile anti-cheat feature now in play

PUBG Mobile aims to provide a fair gameplay environment for every player, so the developers have created a new anti-cheat feature called the Video Review Station.

With this system, players will decide whether the reported gamer in the video is hacking or not. If the maximum number of responses point to the latter as guilty, the officials will review the footage for further verification.

Players reviewing the videos are called investigators, and the top investigators will receive the title of Master Investigator. If an investigator assists with 21 correct judgments in a week, then they will receive three classic crate coupons as a reward.