PUBG Mobile Hong Kong Invitational 2025 Day 1: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile Hong Kong Invitational 2025 was held on June 27, 2025. Weibo Gaming from China topped the overall standings with 58 points and one Chicken Dinner. The Suk-led squad performed brilliantly in the second, fourth, and fifth matches of the day. The side clinched 28 eliminations in six matches.
LGD Gaming from China secured the second spot with 47 points, including 27 eliminations. The club started the event on a good note and grabbed 15 points in the opening match. It won the fifth game with 17 points.
Overall points table after Day 1 of PUBG Mobile Hong Kong Invitational
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
- Weibo Gaming - 58 points
- LGD Gaming - 47 points
- Bigetron - 46 points
- Vampire Esports - 44 points
- Influence Rage - 42 points
- KINOTROPE - 42 points
- Alpha7 Esports - 40 points
- Team Spirit - 37 points
- Alpha Gaming - 36 points
- REJECT - 35 points
- ThunderTalk Gaming - 27 points
- DRX - 26 points
- Dplus - 23 points
- VOIN DONKEY ID - 16 points
- Tianba - 14 points
- CelcomDigi Alliance - 12 points
Bigetron Esports finished third after performing well in the sixth game of the day. The Indonesian team has collected 46 points, including 33 eliminations. Vampire Esports from Thailand won the second encounter of this PUBG Mobile event but stumbled in its next few matches. The team came fourth in the overall standings, with 44 points.
Influence Rage from Brazil ranked fifth with 42 points after winning the last match of the day. KINOTROPE from Japan was sixth with 42 points and one Chicken Dinner. Alpha7 Esports won its first match of the tournament but struggled in its next five matches. The Brazilian powerhouse ranked seventh with 40 points.
Team Spirit faltered in its last few matches and slipped to eighth rank with 37 points. Alpha Gaming from Mongolia had an average start, coming ninth, with 36 points (including 29 eliminations). Meanwhile, Reject from Japan came 10th with 35 points.
ThunderTalk, which won the PEL Spring 2025, finished 11th with 27 points. South Korean powerhouses DRX and Dplus came 12th and 13th with 26 and 23 points, respectively.
Indonesia’s VOIN Donkey had a disappointing start to the PUBG Mobile HK Invitational, ranking 14th after Day 1 with 16 points collected across six matches. Tianba from China faced tough challenges on the opening day and ranked 15th with 14 points, while Alliance from Malaysia came 16th with only 12 points.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.