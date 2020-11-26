The battle royale games on mobile platforms have witnessed a tremendous rise. The games, including the likes of PUBG Mobile and Free Fire, have become phenomenally successful.

The title has attracted an enormous audience worldwide and enjoys a significant presence in India. Being a PUBG Mobile fan in India has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride in the last few months. The game was suspended alongside other 117 applications of Chinese origin due to security reasons in the second ban wave.

In the past few weeks, there have been several positive developments on the future of PUBG Mobile in India. On 12th November, PUBG Corporation had announced the Indian version of the game, which relieved users as they had been eagerly waiting for such an announcement.

Later on, the game’s teasers, featuring Dynamo, Kronten, and Jonathan, were also released on their official social media handles and YouTube channels.

PUBG Mobile India servers yet to go live for select influencers

There have been more positive updates about the game’s availability in the country. According to the internal sources, the Indian version of the app has been released to the selected influencers. However, the specific version’s server is yet to go live for them.

This came in after the news of a notification that was sent to the review team of the Google Play Store had surfaced. It mentioned about publishing the Indian version as soon as it is uploaded by the developers.

With these updates, it appears that the game might be set on the track of its imminent comeback in the country. The players and fans are undoubtedly excited more than ever and are anxiously waiting for the official release.

