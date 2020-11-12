PUBG Mobile Indian version to have default character clothing, training ground, and special effects

The day that most Indian PUBG Mobile fans and players were waiting for has finally arrived. PUBG Corporation had announced that they are preparing to release the Indian version of the renowned battle royale title. The version would feature some changes and would be slightly different from the global version.

About two months ago, PUBG Mobile was among the 118 apps that were banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Default character clothing, training ground, and special effects in the PUBG Mobile Indian version

According to the press release, the changes would be made in the new version regarding the game content to reflect the needs and preferences of the users in India. Also, these changes, in a way, would help to create a healthy game culture.

The game is set as a virtual simulation training ground, and the new characters will be fully clothed. Apart from this, hit effects have been changed to green, which would indicate the virtual nature of the game.

Also, a feature to limit the playtime would be incorporated to ensure healthy gameplay habits for the younger audience of the game.

The official statement read,

“Various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game. More importantly, the company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players.”

Apart from this, the company announced that it would be setting up a branch office in the country and plans on investing $100 million to enhance the development of the various industries.

Not only this, but the company also has several plans in place for the professional esports league exclusively for the Indian region. You can click here to read more about it.

