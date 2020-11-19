PUBG Mobile Indian version FAQ: List of most commonly asked questions

Ever since the ban was imposed on the popular esports title, PUBG Mobile fans have been eagerly waiting for an official announcement about its comeback in the country.

The wait of more than a couple of months finally came to an end a few days ago as PUBG Corporation announced that they've been gearing for the release of the special version exclusively for the Indian users.

The official press release shed light only on a few aspects of the Indian version. The specific version would be slightly different from the global version of the game.

In this article, we answer some of the questions that players might have in mind regarding PUBG Mobile India.

List of most commonly asked questions about PUBG Mobile India

When will the PUBG Mobile Indian version release?

The press release did announce the Indian version of the game, but it didn't provide any specific details about the game's return to the country.

The website and teasers do not provide any additional information, which has only been displayed as ‘coming soon.’ Also, the developers have not made any revelations regarding the exact release date of the game.

Advertisement

How will the Indian version of the game be different from the global one?

PUBG Corporation, in the announcement, stated that the game content would be improved to reflect the requirements and preferences of the Indian users. Here are some of the changes that have been mentioned in the press release.

Feature to restrict game time for the younger audience.

Green hit effect

Default character clothing

What will happen to the progress and purchases of Indian players in the global version of the account?

According to a post by liquipediamemphiz, the PUBG Mobile Indian version might allow players to migrate data from the global version. The players would be able to have all their skins and earlier purchases in the Indian version. It will surely provide relief to the players as they won't have to start their progress from scratch.

What will be the size of the Indian version of the game?

After the implementation of the Lightweight Installation function, the installation size of the global version has been reduced by 70% for Android users. This function isn't yet available for the iOS platform, and the size of the game remains the same as before.

So, there are chances that the download size could be similar to the global version. However, there is no announcement regarding this.

When was the official teaser released, and what details does it provide?

PUBG Mobile India released the official teasers on their social media handles and YouTube channel on 14th November. It features Dynamo, Kronten, and Jonathan and only displays the 'coming soon' message.

Advertisement

You can watch it below:

Is there any official website for PUBG Mobile India?

After the announcement by PUBG Corporation regarding the Indian version, an official website exclusively for the Indian version was setup – (pubgmobile.in).

What are the official social media handles of the PUBG Mobile Indian version?

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

YouTube channel – Click here.

Discord: Click here.

What is the future of PUBG Mobile esports in India?

In the press release, PUBG Corporation stated that they plan to boldly investing in the esports league exclusive for the Indian region.