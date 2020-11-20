PUBG Mobile Indian version tournaments might feature more than Rs 6 crore prize pools and increased player salaries, hints TSM.ENT Ghatak

PUBG Mobile is undoubtedly among the most popular battle royale titles on the mobile platform and has a well-established esports scene. The game enjoys an extensive player base worldwide that religiously plays the famous BR title.

However, in September, PUBG Mobile fans and players in India faced a setback as the popular esports title was among the 118 Chinese apps banned by the Government of India under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Finally, after a long wait of two months, they received the news they were waiting for. A few days back, PUBG Corporation announced a special Indian version of the game.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Indian version APK download link spotted by some users on the official website, but it's not working yet

In the press release, the South Korean company also revealed its plans to boldly invest in hosting an esports league exclusively for the Indian region, one of the country's largest esports events in all aspects, including participating teams, prize money, and competition size.

The new updates indicate that PUBG Mobile may be set to make a comeback in the country very soon.

PUBG Mobile Indian version tournaments to have huge prize money, increased player salaries: TSM.ENT Ghatak

In a tweet, Ghatak, PUBG Mobile pro for TSM Entity, has claimed that the Indian version's tournaments could feature mammoth prize pools of more than Rs 6 crores. Also, the salaries of Tier 1 team's players would be increased, and it is a perfect time to have a go at esports.

6 crores first prize for pubg tournament! Surprised?! Min salary 40k-2L for tier 1 teams to huge prizepools which increases every season. “ESPORTS” the beginning of a new era. This is the perfect time to try your hand in esports #GamersUnite — Abhijeet Andhare (@TSMentGHATAK) November 20, 2020

Advertisement

The tweet reads:

“6 crores first prize for PUBG tournament! Surprised?! Min salary 40k-2L for tier 1 teams to huge prize pools which increases every season. “ESPORTS” the beginning of a new era. This is the perfect time to try your hand in esports”

Fellow pros were quick to react to this tweet, adding their two-cents for the fans and prospective esports athletes:

But ye aasan nhi hoga kisi ke liye bhi, teamwork + hours of practice, failure and dedication — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) November 20, 2020

2021 gets you to good roads ✌🏻 https://t.co/ZXT2FaD9ev — ocean (@lameboredghini) November 20, 2020

If this is the case, PUBG Mobile in India should become larger than ever and could make it perhaps the most prominent sports title in the country by a mile. The esports front's development is also like a cherry on the cake of the game's imminent comeback, that too with an expanded esports scene in the country.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Indian version’s unauthenticated pre-registration link taken down from TapTap store