PUBG Mobile Korea: Latest redeem code to get a free PMSC Coin

PUBG Mobile redeem code for Korean version

PUBG Mobile redeem codes are always highly sought after by the players. The game developers share these exclusive redeem codes via their social media handles, which help players claim free rewards in their PUBG Mobile accounts.

Using these codes, players can get free weapon skins, outfits and many more things in the game absolutely free.

PUBG Mobile recently released a redeem code for the Korean version of the game, through which players can get a PMSC coin. After redeeming it, you can display the PMSC coin on your profile, which would naturally make it look cooler.

To grab one for yourself in PUBG Mobile Korea version, follow the simple steps listed below:

PUBG Mobile Korea latest redeem code

Redeem Code for PMSC coin: URUZBZJ7GQDAEKKN

#1 Go to the PUBG Mobile redeem center website.

Redemption Center

#2 Enter character ID and redeem code.

Character ID and Redeem Code

#3 Fill the captcha and verify the details.

Details Verification

#4 Open PUBG Mobile Mail section after final submit.

Mail Section

#5 Check the most recent mail and collect the rewards.

PMSC coin

As mentioned earlier, anyone can get a PMSC coin for free by redeeming this code. But it's important to note that the code will only work in PUBG Mobile Korean version.

Furthermore, make sure to redeem it as soon as possible, since it is expected to expire soon. The redeem code is working at the time of writing this article.

If it is showing invalid in your case, then you would have to wait for a few days, until PUBG Mobile reveals another code for the game.