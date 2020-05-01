PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Beta Update for Android: Download Link

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Beta Update

The Beta Update for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 version has been released officially by developers. The beta servers are now open for everyone to test out new features rolled out in the game's latest update. With the arrival of 0.17.0 version, the game has received Payload Mode, Companion, Clan features and a bunch of other latest additions.

In the most recent announcement, the developers revealed the download link of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Beta update. Users can install the update on any Android smartphone by following the below-listed steps:

Steps to Download and Install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Beta Version APK:

Download link of Beta Update: APK: https://www.mediafire.com/file/qitcd20dke7qk5b/Android_Litetrunk_No73_0.14.0.11047_Shipping_Google_CE.signed.shell.apk/file

Open the File Manager on your phone. Navigate to download folder. Click on downloaded file Android_Litetrunk_No73_0.14.0.11047_Shipping_Google_CE.signed.shell.apk Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet by navigating to settings>safety, and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources Now, wait for the file to get installed on your phone. It may take up to 5-10 minutes depending on your phone performance and internet speed. After completion of the installation, open the PUBG Mobile beta app and sign in using the guest account. Congratulations! You have now become an early beta tester of 0.17.0 version.

Before installing the beta update, make sure to check that your device must have 1GB of free storage space. In case the downloaded file shows an error "There was a problem parsing the package" then consider re-downloading the APK file and installing it again.

While testing the PUBG Mobile Lite beta version, the developers have advised the players to report any bugs and glitches they may face during the game-play. One can report these bugs and glitches via the report button that appears on the screen after the end of a match.

In the latest PUBG Mobile Lite beta 0.17.0 update, the developers have made several modifications to the game. Addition of a new location on the Erangel map, namely Spawn Island, is an example in this regard.