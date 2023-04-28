PUBG Mobile, MLBB, and Free Fire among seven titles nominated for The Mobies Competitive Game of the Year 2023

In recognition of the surging demand for mobile games, the organizers of the Esports Awards have established a dedicated program, The Mobies, to honor exceptional performers and contributors in the mobile gaming space. Popular titles like Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, Honor of Kings, and MLBB are among the seven entries nominated for the Competitive Game of the Year 2023 there.

The company has also announced that the ceremony will be conducted in Los Angeles on July 14, where winners from all 11 categories will be honored. The official website of The Mobies offers users the chance to vote in all categories.

The Mobies Competitive Game of the Year 2023 nominees

Here is a list of seven mobile games nominated for the award,

Brawl Stars PUBG Mobile Arena of Valor Clash Royale Free Fire Honor of Kings Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

PUBG Mobile, the smartphone version of PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds, has captivated millions of players globally. By conducting several esports tournaments, Krafton and Tencent have promoted the title in numerous countries.

Last year, the publisher hosted two grand contests: the $3M World Invitational and the $4M Global Championship. Furthermore, Tencent has already unveiled a comprehensive roadmap for 2023, incorporating several competitions.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang, aka MLBB, is undoubtedly one of the most successful games with a massive dedicated fanbase, specifically in Southeast Asian countries. The MOBA title recently received the green light to launch in China. The renowned M4 World Championship, hosted by its publisher Moonton from January 1-12, achieved beyond 4.2 million peak viewership.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang @MobileLegendsOL Celebrating 4 years of unmatched precision and power with Granger in Mobile Legends! Let's keep the bullets flying and the victories coming! Celebrating 4 years of unmatched precision and power with Granger in Mobile Legends! Let's keep the bullets flying and the victories coming! https://t.co/ESw3bCIAnP

Honor of Kings, the highest-earning mobile title of all time, is hugely popular in China and has already begun expanding to many other countries worldwide. In 2022, Tencent hosted the largest mobile contest, called the International Championship, with a colossal prizepool of $10 million.

Free Fire, which witnessed a sharp decline last year, has also been named in the category. However, its flagship event, the World Series 2022 Sentosa, saw more than 1.4 million concurrent viewers but was very low compared to the 2021 FFWS.

Two beloved titles, Brawl Stars and Clash Royale, from publisher Supercell, have enjoyed enormous success over the years. The publisher invests heavily in its esports tournaments and organizes many events yearly. Arena of Valor, another MOBA title, has also been named in this chart.

