PUBG Mobile: Peace Elite Championship (PEC) 2021 postponed due to COVID-19

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, Tencent has decided to postpone its flagship Game for Peace global event, the PEC 2021 (Peace Elite Championship). The decision was made by Tencent to safeguard the health and safety of all participants as well as the audience.

This was the third season of the PEC, and as opposed to the previous two seasons, the PEC 2021 was scheduled take place in the middle of the year, on July 31st and August 1st. The tournament was set to take place at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai with a massive prize pool of 12 million Yuan (1.9 million USD). The event organizers have not yet announced a new date but will announce one soon.

Although PEC 2021 will not take place as scheduled, a local tournament named Peace Elite Super Cup and Airdrop Carnival (Peace Elite Super Cup 2021) will take place on the same date and at the same location.

TJB Esports

Peacekeeper Elite League Season 2 Champion Tong Jia Bao Esports(TJB) is the first team that qualified for the tournament.

About PEC

PEC is the ultimate Game For Peace tournament where top teams from all around the world battle it out with the top Chinese teams. The first two editions of the event were won by fan favorites Nova XQF (earlier XQF).

XQF

Three Indian teams, including Soul, Fnatic, and Synerge, were invited to the first edition, with the popular Star Scout displaying exemplary gameplay to earn praise from fans.

The second season saw four Chinese teams battling it out against 11 invited teams. Four of the top five positions were secured by Chinese teams, showcasing their sheer dominance.

It will be quite interesting to see how the tournament unfolds and which teams will be invited by the officials for this season.

