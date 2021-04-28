PUBG Mobile: PEI 2021 day 2 overall standings 

Day 2 of the Peace Elite Asia Invitational Invitational (PEI) 2021 came to an end today. After an exciting day filled with action and thrill, Team Weibo, the squad from China, maintained their top spot, securing two Chicken Dinners and taking their overall points tally to 177 points.

PEI Team summary after day 2

Following them in second place was another Chinese squad, Team RNG, who also maintained their consistent run, securing 131 points. Mongolian team Zeus Esports also played exceptionally, finishing in third place securing 112 points.

PEI 2021 overall standings after day 2 :-

PEI 2021 overall standings after day 2

The day started off with the first match being played on Miramar. The Chicken Dinner in this match was secured by Team Webio, with a whooping 17 kills, further extending their lead on the points table. The second place in this match was secured by Dingoz MPX from Malaysia with four kills. Bigetron RA from Indonesia finished third in this match with four kills as well.

PEI 2021 overall standings after day 2

The second and the third matches of the day, played on Miramar and Sanhok, were won by Team HVNB from Vietnam and Dingoz MPX respectively. The teams secured nine and 10 kills respectively in these matches.

The fourth match of the day was played on Erangel and secured by Huya FA with 10 kills to their name. Power88KPS secured second place in this match with five kills. Zeus Esports finished third in this match with three kills.

The fifth and the final match saw Team Weibo come back and secure their second Chicken Dinner for the day with 15 kills. Team RNG finished second in this match with eight kills, while the third spot went to Valdus the Muder from Thailand, who secured four kills.

With a single day and five matches to go, Team Weibo's victory seems imminent, as they have already secured a healthy task. It will be interesting to see how far the other competing teams climb in the overall leaderboards at the end of the contest.