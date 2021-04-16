PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 1 Grand Finals day 2 overall standings

Day 2 of the Peacekeeper Elite League finals, aka the PEL 2021 S1, concluded with Team Weibo (formerly ElG) leading the points table. The finals started on April 15th and will continue until April 18th. The winners of the finals will qualify for the PEC 2021. Top 2 teams from the finals will qualify for PEL 2021.

At the end of day 2, Team Weibo leads the overall standings with 60 kills and 137 points, while Team Pai is in the second spot with 41 kills and 112 points.

Q9 slipped to the third spot with 50 kills and 107 points. Fan-favorite Nova XQF put in an exemplary performance to finish in fourth place.

PEL 2021 Season 1 Grand Finals day 2 overall standings

PEL 2021 Season 1 Grand Finals overall standings after day 2

Day 2 of the finals started with Team Weibo winning the first match on Miramar with nine kills. However, RNG topped the points table with 11 frags, followed by STE with nine eliminations. SMG SunflowerC bagged the MVP title with three frags.

PEL 2021 Season 1 Grand Finals Overall standings after day 2

Show Time won the second match on Miramar thanks to nine kills, followed by Nova XQF and Q9 with seven frags each.

Nova XQF won the third match on the rainforest map of Sanhok with 12 kills, where star player Parboy took home four kills to clinch the MVP title. They were followed by Tianba and RNG, with eight and six frags respectively.

The fourth and fifth matches, played on the classic map of Erangel, were both won by Team Weibo with 11 and six frags. Team Game secured second place in the fourth match with four kills. Weibo Z9 was awarded the MVP title as he secured five kills.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in the final match, Team Pai secured the second spot with five frags.

Top 5 kill leaders after PEL Finals day 2