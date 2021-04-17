PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 1 Grand Finals day 3 overall standings

The third day of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 1 finals concluded today. At the end of day 3, Team Weibo led the overall standings with 72 kills and 172 points, while Show Time is in the second spot with 77 kills and 160 points.

Team Pai slipped to third spot with 65 kills and 158 points. Fan-favorite Nova XQF slipped to fifth place with 150 points while League stage champions STE is at 14th place with 76 points.

PEL 2021 Season 1 Grand Finals day 3 overall standings

Day 3 of the finals started with All Gamers winning the first and second matches played on the desert map of Miramar with nine and 13 kills.

RNG and Team Weibo followed them in second and third place in the first match with six and four kills. SMG FlowerC bagged the MVP title with four frags.

In the second match, All Gamers was followed by Tianba and STE with 11 and six frags each.

Royal Never Give Up (RNG) won the third match on the rainforest map of Sanhok with nine kills. They were followed by Team Pai and Show Time, with 10 and six frags.

The fourth match, played on the classic map of Erangel, was won by LGD with 14 frags where their fragger Suki alone took seven kills. Nova XQF secured second place while STE claimed third spot.

The fifth and final match of the day was won by Show Time with 15 frags. RNG secured second place in the match with eight kills, followed by Team Pai with six eliminations.

Top 5 players after PEL Finals day 3

With only one day left in the finals, it will be interesting to see whether Team Weibo can maintain its pole position or any other team from the bottom will replace them.