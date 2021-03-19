PUBG Mobile : PEL 2021 Season 1 week 2 day 2 Overall standings

Day 2 of the second week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 1 concluded today with Fan-favorite Nova XQF topping the charts. The top five teams from Day 1 of the tournament have already qualified for the weekly finals (Day 3 and 4 of Week 2).

Today, on Week 2 day 2, the teams ranked from sixth to fifteenth, along with the bottom 5 teams of the previous week, battled it out over five matches for ten slots in the weekly finals. The bottom 5 teams from today move to Day 2 (elimination round) of next week (week 3).

PEL 2021 Season 1 Week 2 Day 2 overall standing:-

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 2 day 2 Overall standings

Day 2 of the second week of PEL 2021 Season 1 started with Four Angry Men winning on Miramar with five kills. However, Nova XQF blew everybody away by their aggressive gameplay as they secured 26 points by eliminating 14 enemies to the lobby where Order alone took 6 kills and Paraboy and Jimmy took 4 kills each.

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 2 day 2 Overall standings

Team SMG won the second match on Miramar with eleven kills, followed by Team Weibo with eight kills. All Gamers won the third match on Sanhok with nine eliminations, followed by Team Game with eight kills.

The fourth match on Erangel was also clinched by All Gamers with seven kills, followed by LGD with eight kills. The fifth and final match on Erangel was won by Team Weibo with five eliminations followed by 4 AM with eight kills.

Top 5 kill leaders From PEL week 2 day 2

At the end of Day 2 of Week 2 of the PEL 2021 Season 1, Nova XQF topped the charts with 32 kills and 61 points, followed by Team Weibo with 24 kills and 57 points. ACT is in third spot with 23 kills and 53 points. Popular team 4 AM came back strongly in the last match to qualify for the weekly finals in tenth place.

Advertisement

Qualified teams for the Week 2 Finals(Day 3 and 4) of the PEL 2021 Season 1:

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 2 Finals Teams

1. DKG

2. Q9

3. TEC

4. Show Time

5. Nova Esports

6. Team weibo (WBG)

7. ACT

8. SMG

9. All Gamers

10. STE

11. Team PAI

12. RNG

13. The chosen

14. TJB

15. 4am

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 1 North America: Teams, format, and schedule revealed