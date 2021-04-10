PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 season 1 week 5 day 3 overall standings

Day three of the fifth week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 1 has now concluded, with Six Two Eight leading the points table.

The top five teams from day one and the top ten teams from day two of the fifth week battled each other over five matches on the first day of the weekly finals. The points accumulated in the weekly finals will be the only ones considered for the overall ranking of the regular season.

At the end of day three of the fifth week of the PEL 2021 Season 1, Week 2 Champion STE is sitting at the top of the leaderboard with 24 kills and 63 points, followed by Tianba with 25 kills and 48 points. Week 4 champion LGD finished third with 48 points.

Fan-favorites Nova XQF had a rather ordinary day, as they finished in the fourteenth spot with 29 points, while week 1 champion TEC finished in eighth place. STE Wyy is leading the overall kill table with 13 frags, followed by LGD Suki with 11 frags.

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 5 day 3 overall standings

The first match, played on Miramar, was won by STE with 11 kills, followed by LGD and RNG with eight and four frags each. STE Wyy bagged the MVP title with six frags.

The second match, once again played on Miramar, was clinched by Show Time with seven kills. However, Team SMG topped the points table, as they played aggressively to secure 12 kills. Team Pai secured the third spot with nine kills.

STE claimed the third match too, which was played on the rain forest map of Sanhok, with six kills. However, All Gamers went berserk and eliminated 15 players to the lobby. TEC secured third place with six frags. AG 15zy was awarded the MVP title with 6 kills.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was won by Tianba with four kills. However, Show Time played aggressively to clinch 10 frags. They were followed by Team Weibo with seven kills.

The fifth and final match was won by The Chosen with 10 kills points, followed by Q9 and LGD, who managed to bag 11 and four kills respectively. Q9 Yzz bagged the MVP title with six frags.

Top 5 kill leaders From PEL week 5 day 3