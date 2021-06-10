PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 2 finals day 1 overall standings, highlights, top 5 players, and more

The first day of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 Finals concluded today. PEL is one of the biggest Game for Peace (rebranded name of PUBG Mobile) tournaments in the Chinese region.

The five-week-long league stages concluded on June 6th, with the top 15 teams qualifying for the finals. Fan-favourite Nova XQF emerged as regular-season champions.

At the end of the first day, DKG leads the overall points standings with 27 kills and 62 points. Show Time secured second place with 29 kills and 60 points.

TJB is in the third spot, having accrued 27 kills and 58 points. The fan-favorite ended up in fifth spot with 45 points. Four Angry Men's poor performances continued as they amassed only 23 points to finish in 12th place.

Top 5 kill leaders from PEL S2 Finals Day 1

PEL 2021 Season 2 Grand Finals day 1 overall standings

PEL 2021 Season 2 Finals day 1 overall standings

The finals started with Show Time winning the first match of Miramar with eight kills. However, LGD topped the points table with 13 frags, where their fragger ChengC eliminated eight players and dealt with whopping damage of 1,665.

PEL 2021 Season 2 Finals day 1 overall standings

TJB claimed the second match on Miramar with nine kills. However, TEC topped the points table with 14 kills.

TJB rotation on map 2

DKG won its third match on the rainforest map of Sanhok with 12 kills. Their fragger Tian took five kills to clinch the MVP title. ACT Gaming and Nova XQF secured second and third place with three and five eliminations.

The fourth match, played on the classic map of Erangel, was again won by DKG with nine frags, followed by Show Time with 10 kills.

The fifth and final match, played on Erangel, was won by TJB with 13 kills and followed by STE with nine frags. Nova XQF grabbed third place with six eliminations.

Edited by suwaidfazal