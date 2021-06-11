PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 2 finals Day 2 overall standings, top 5 players, and more

Day 2 of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 1 Finals concluded today. At the end of the second day, DKG maintains its lead in the overall points table with 47 kills and 121 points. They were followed by Show Time with 48 kills and 104 points.

STE gained five spots to finish in third place with 96 points, while TJB slipped to the fourth spot with 92 points. Season 1 champion Team Weibo accumulated 70 points in the day to secure fifth place.

Fan-favorite Nova XQF and 4 AM had an average day and are sitting in ninth and thirteenth place.

Top 5 players after PEL 2021 Season 2 Finals day 2

PEL 2021 Season 2 Grand Finals Day 2 overall standings

PEL 2021 Season 2 Finals overall standings after day 2

The first match played on Miramar was won by Team Weibo with a whopping eighteen kills, where their fragger Bei Zhai eliminated seven players and was awarded the MVP title. STE eliminated six enemies and gained 12 points in the match.

PEL 2021 Season 2 Finals overall standings after day 2

Four Angry Men claimed their second match on Miramar with seven kills. LGD Gaming secured second place with eight frags while JDE took out six enemies.

Team Weibo once again claimed the third match on the rainforest map of Sanhok with five kills as they played passively for the placement points. Team SMG topped the charts with 10 kills while Nova XQF took out six enemies. Order from Nova bagged the MVP title with four frags.

The fourth match, played on the classic map of Erangel, was won by Six Two Eight with 10 frags, followed by Show Time and DKG with six and seven kills, respectively.

The fifth and final match, played on Erangel, was won by Team SMG with 12 kills and TJB with 11 frags. SMG Beautiful bagged the MVP title with five frags.

With only two days left, it will be interesting to see whether DKG can maintain their spot or be replaced by any bottom-ranked team.

Edited by Srijan Sen