PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 2 finals Day 3 overall standings, top 5 players, and more

Day 3 of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 Finals ended today with TJB displacing DKG from the pole position by a whisker.

At the end of the third day, TJB leads the points table with 87 kills and 170 points. DKG slipped to second place with 65 kills and 160 points. STE maintained third place with 141 points, while Team SMG jumped seven places to finish fourth.

Fan-favorite Nova XQF and 4 AM once again had an ordinary day, as they finished in eleventh and twelfth places respectively.

Top 5 kill leaders after PEL s2 Finals Day 3

DKG Tian leads the kill leader charts with 29 kills, followed by TJB Only S with 28 kills. SMG Beautiful also makes it to the list with 21 kills.

PEL 2021 Season 2 Grand Finals Day 3 overall standings

PEL 2021 Season 2 finals overall standings after day 3

The first match, played on Miramar, was won by TJB with nine kills. They were followed by STE and LGD with nine kills each. LGD ChengC eliminated six players to bag the MVP title.

PEL 2021 Season 2 finals overall standings after day 3

Reagan S Gaming claimed their second match on Miramar with six kills. However, Team SMG topped the points table with 12 frags, with their new addition, Xz, taking five kills to claim the MVP title. TJB eliminated 11 enemies to the lobby.

Team SMG played passively to claim the third match on Sanhok with only two frags. STE topped the charts with 11 kills, while Team Weibo took out seven enemies, with their star player Beizhai bagging the MVP title with four frags.

The fourth match, played on the classic map of Erangel, was again won by Team SMG, but this time, they showed aggressive gameplay to get 13 frags. Their star player, FlowerC, took six frags, and was awarded the MVP title. 4 AM secured second place with 10 kills in the match.

The fifth and final match, played on Erangel, was won by TEC with nine kills. TJB showed aggressive gameplay to bag 11 frags in the match. DKG Tian bagged the MVP title as he eliminated seven enemies to the lobby.

It will take some effort to stop TJB and DKG on the final day, as both teams have a substantial lead over the other teams.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod