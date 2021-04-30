PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 2 week 1 day 1 overall standing 

The second season of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 commenced today. PEL is the ultimate tournament of the Game for Peace (Chinese version of PUBG Mobile) Esports circuit in China.

A total of five matches were played between the 15 finalists of the PEL 2021 Season 1 on the first day of the event.

The top five teams from Day 1 will move to the weekly finals. The remaining ten teams have been relegated to the elimination round on Day 2, where they will compete with the bottom five teams of the previous season (PEL 2021 season 1) for the final ten slots of the weekly finals.

PEL 2021 Season 2 week 1 day 1 Overall standings:-

PEL Season 2 day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of the first week of the PEL 2021 Season 2 started with Team Weibo winning on the desert map of Miramar with four kills. However, Show Time topped the points table with 10 kills followed by TEC with seven frags.

Team Pai won the second match on Miramar with nine kills, and LGD came in 2nd place with a whopping 14 kills.

Team Game won the third match on Sanhok with three eliminations. However, Team Weibo topped the points table with 10 kills followed by Tianba with six frags. LGD ChengC bagged the MVP title with five frags.

The fourth match on Erangel was clinched by TJB with six frags. LGD topped the table with six kills, followed by All Gamers with eight frags.

The fifth and final match on Erangel saw Show Time come out on top with 10 eliminations followed by TEC with nine frags.

At the end of Day 1 of the PEL 2021 Season 2, TEC topped the charts with 26 kills and 58 points, followed by LGD with 29 kills and 53 points. Show Time was in third spot with 26 kills and 48 points. Along with these three, TJB and Tianba qualified for the weekly finals with 47 and 46 points respectively.

PEL S1 2021 and PEI Champions Team Weibo secured the seventh position with 44 points while fan-favorite Nova XQF performed below par and finished in fourteenth place with 20 points.

PEL 2021 Season 2 week 1 day 2 Teams

Week 1 Day 2 schedule:

