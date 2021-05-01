PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 2 week 1 day 2 overall standings

Day 2 of the first week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 concluded with fan-favorites Nova XQF topping the overall points table. The top 10 teams from day 2 qualified for the weekly finals (Day 3 and 4).

At the end of Day 2(elimination day) of the PEL 2021 Season 2, Nova XQF topped the charts with 32 kills and 57 points, followed by RNG with 31 kills and 57 points. STE is in third spot with 18 kills and 55 points. 4 AM secured fourth place with 49 points.

PEL 2021 Season 2 Week 1 Day 2 overall standings:

Day 2 of the first week of the PEL 2021 Season 2 started with Royal Never Give Up (RNG) winning on Miramar with 11 kills, while Six Two Eight(STE) secured second place with seven kills. RNG 98K bagged the MVP title in the match with five kills and 729 damage.

Four Angry Men won the second match on Miramar with seven kills. SMG topped the points table with 11 kills, with star player FlowerC bagging the MVP title.

Q9 won the third match on Sanhok with eight eliminations, however, Nova XQF obliterated the lobby with a whopping 17 frags, with Order alone picking up eight kills.

The fourth match on Erangel was clinched by Team SMG with 11 kills, followed by 4 AM and Team Weibo with seven and nine kills respectively.

The fifth and final match, played on Erangel, was won by STE with seven eliminations, and they were followed by Team Game with nine kills.

Top 3 Fraggers from PEL day 2

Qualified teams for the Week 1 Finals (Day 3 and 4) of the PEL 2021 Season 2:

1. Nova XQF

2. Four Angry Men

3.Team Weibo

4. Six Two Eight(STE)

5. Titan Esports Club(TEC)

6. Show Time

7. LGD

8. TJB

9. Tianba

10. Royal Never Give Up (RNG)

11. Team Game

12. Team SMG

13. Q9

14. DKG

15. ACT