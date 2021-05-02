PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 2 week 1 day 2 overall standings 

Day three of the first week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 ended with LGD Gaming leading the overall points table. The top fifteen teams of the week battled it out on the first day of the weekly finals. Points gathered in the weekly finals will only be counted for the overall ranking of the league stages.

At the end of day three of the first week, LGD Gaming sits at the top of the leaderboard with 34 kills and 70 points, followed by TJB with 27 kills and 64 points. Show Time finished in third spot with 62 points. Season 1 champion Team Weibo had an ordinary day and finished in 12th place while fan favorites Nova XQF and Four Angry Men finished in sixth and fifteenth place respectively.

PEL 2021 Season 2 Week 1 Day 3 overall standings

PEL 2021 Season 2 week 1 day 3 overall standings

The first match, played on Miramar, was won by LGD Gaming with seven frags. However, Team Game topped the points table with 10 kills. STE and Nova XQF eliminated eight enemies each.

PEL 2021 Season 2 week 1 day 3 overall standings

STE emerged victorious in the second match, again played on Miramar, with nine kills followed by LGD and SMG with nine and six frags respectively.

TJB claimed the third match, played on the rain forest map of Sanhok, with seven eliminations, and was followed by Show Time and STE with eight kills each.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was won by Show Time with seven kills. LGD topped the points table with a whopping 13 kills. SMG secured seven frags in the match.

The fifth and final match of the day was won by DKG with 13 kills, followed by Show Time with seven kills. TJB secured third place with eight eliminations where OnlyS alone took six frags.

Advertisement

PEL 2021 S2 Weekly Finals Day 2 Schedule:

Miramar: FPP

Miramar: FPP

Sanhok: FPP

Erangel: FPP

Erangel: FPP