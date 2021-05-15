PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 2 week 2 day 3 overall standings 

The third day of the second week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 concluded with Season 1 champions Team Weibo dominating the day.

At the end of the day, Team Weibo sits at the top of the leaderboard with 43 kills and 85 points, followed by Royal Never Give Up(RNG) with 24 kills and 57 points. TJB finished in third spot with 21 kills and 46 points. Fan favorites Nova XQF and Six Two Eight( STE) finished in fifth and sixth place with 43 points each. RNG 77H was the top fragger of the day with 12 eliminations.

PEL 2021 Season 2 Week 2 Day 3 overall standings

The first match, played on Miramar, was won by JD Esports with six frags. However, Team Weibo topped the points table with 12 kills where Z9 alone took five frags. Titan Esports Club eliminated nine enemies

Show Time emerged victorious in the second match, again played on Miramar, with 10 kills followed by Team Weibo and Nova XQF with nine and eight frags respectively. Star player Paraboy was awarded the MVP title as he took five frags.

Team Weibo again claimed the third match, played on the rainforest map of Sanhok, with a whopping 15 eliminations, and was followed by RNG and LGD with six and seven kills respectively.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was won by TEC with nine kills. RNG secured second place with seven frags where their star fragger 77H alone took four kills. LGD secured nine eliminations in the match.

The fifth and final match of the day was won by TJB with 10 kills, followed by Tianba with six kills. STE secured third place with nine eliminations.

Top 5 kill leaders from PEL day 3

PEL 2021 S2 Weekly Finals 2 Day 4 Schedule:

Miramar: FPP

Sanhok: FPP

Erangel: FPP

