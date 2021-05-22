PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 2 week 3 day 3 overall standings 

The third day of the third weekly finals of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 concluded today. The top fifteen teams of the week battled it out over five matches at the end of which, LGD Gaming took the top spot in the leaderboard with 34 kills and 74 points, followed by The Chosen in second place with 25 kills and 66 points. JD Esports (JDE) finished in the third spot with 25 kills and 64 points.

Fan favorites Nova XQF and Four Angry Men finished in seventh and twelfth place with 42 and 26 points respectively. Season 1 champion Team Weibo had an ordinary day as they finished in 11th place. LGD Suki was the top fragger of the day with 14 eliminations while Nova Paraboy was the fourth-highest fragger with 11 frags.

LGD take top spot in PEL 2021 Season 2 Week 3 Day 3 standings

PEL 2021 Season 2 week 3 day 3 overall standings

The first match, played on Miramar, was won by Titan Esports Club(TEC) with eight frags. JDE secured second place with eight frags followed by LGD with five eliminations.

PEL 2021 Season 2 week 3 day 3 overall standings

JD Esports emerged victorious in the second match, again played on Miramar, with 10 kills followed by Nova XQF and The Chosen with seven and six frags respectively.

STE claimed the third match, played on the rainforest map of Sanhok, with 11 eliminations. However, The Chosen topped the points table with 13 kills and was followed by Show Time with eight eliminations.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was won by LGD with 11 kills. However, Team SMG topped the points table with a whopping 15 kills in which their star player, FlowerC, took 10 frags. TEC secured seven eliminations in the match.

The fifth and final match of the day was again won by LGD with 10 kills where star player Suki took six frags. They were followed by RSG with 10 kills. Team Weibo secured third place with seven eliminations in the match.

PEL 2021 S2 Weekly Finals 3 Day 4 Schedule:

Miramar: FPP

Miramar: FPP

Sanhok: FPP

Erangel: FPP

Erangel: FPP