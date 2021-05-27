PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 2 Week 4 Day 1 overall standings 

The fourth week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 kicked off today. The top 15 teams from the previous week will play five matches on Day 1 to determine their five weekly finals berths, while the remaining ten teams will face elimination rounds on Day 2. The tournament play started on April 30 and will end on June 13.

At the end of the first day, fan-favorite Nova XQF topped the charts with 38 kills and 84 points. They were followed by TJB with 27 kills and 61 points, while LGD Gaming secured the third spot with 27 kills and 59 points.

The last two berths went to Show Time and Six Two Eight (STE), who qualified for the Week 4 finals with 57 and 46 points, respectively. Team Weibo and Four Angry Men had an ordinary day as they secured tenth and fourteenth place respectively.

Top 5 kill leaders from PEL week 4 day 1

Nova Order had the most kills on the first day with 18, followed by TJB OnlyS with 11.

PEL 2021 Week 4 Day 1: Overall standings

PEL 2021 Season 2 week 4 day 1 overall standings

As the first match of the tournament started on Miramar, TJB won with 10 kills, followed by The Chosen and Nova XQF with 12 and seven frags, respectively.

Show Time claimed the second match played on Miramar with seven kills. However, TEC topped the points table with nine kills, thanks to player 1812, who alone accounted for four kills. Team SMG secured third place with eight kills.

The third match, which was played on Sanhok, was won by Nova XQF with 10 kills. LGD secured second place with nine kills, while their star fragger Suki bagged the MVP title with five frags. STE secured third spot with eight frags.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was again won by Nova XQF with ten kills, followed by Team Game and Show Time with seven and six kills apiece. With eight eliminations, Nova Order took home the MVP title.

The fifth and final match of the day was won by TJB with nine kills. Nova XQF (ten kills) and LGD (eight kills) secured second and third place, respectively. RNG was eliminated early but managed to grab 10 kills in the match.