PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 2 Week 4 teams, format, and schedule

The fourth week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL 2021) 2021 Season 2 is scheduled from May 27th to May 30th.

After three weeks of exciting league stages, LGD Gaming leads the overall points table with 55 points, while Nova XQF has slipped to the second position with 46 points. The Chosen, despite not qualifying in the first week, sits in third place with 36 points.

PEL 2021 Season 2 regular season overall standings after Week 3 (based on weekly points system)

LGD Gaming was crowned as the third weekly champion, winning 1,000,000 Yuan ($155,000) in prize money, followed by The Chosen and RNG.

PEL 2021 Season 2 schedule

The five-week-long league stage of the PEL 2021 S2 will finish on June 6th, and the top 15 teams will qualify for the finals, scheduled from June 10th to June 13th.

PEL 2021 Season 2 Week 4 schedule

Day 1 (May 27th, Thursday)

The top 15 teams of Week 3 will fight amongst themselves over five matches, and the top 5 teams will qualify for the fourth weekly finals. The bottom ten teams will be relegated to the elimination day.

PEL 2021 S2 Week 4 Day 1 teams

Team Weibo LGD Nova XQF Six Two Eight (STE) JD Esports Team SMG Titan Esports Club TJB Show Time Team Game Four Angry Men Royal Never Give Up (RNG) Tianba The Chosen RSG

Day 2 (May 28th, Friday)

Day 2 is the elimination day, where the bottom ten teams of Day 1 and the bottom five team from the previous week (AG, Q9, Team Pai, DKG, and ACT) will fight over five matches. At the end of it all, ten sides qualify for the fourth weekly finals.

PEL 2021 S2 Week 4 Day 3/Day 4 (May 29th and May 30th, Saturday and Sunday)

The top 15 qualified teams of the week will now fight over two days over ten maps to crown the weekly champion. TJB won the first weekly finals, followed by Team Weibo and LGD.

PEL 2021 S2 Week 4 daily match schedule:

Miramar: FPP

Miramar: FPP

Sanhok: FPP

Erangel: FPP

Erangel: FPP