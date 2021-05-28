PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 2 week 4 day 2 overall standings

The second day of the fourth week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 concluded today. The bottom fifteen teams of the week competed over five matches for ten weekly finals qualification spots.

At the end of day 2, Tianba topped the charts with 27 kills and 70 points, followed by Team SMG with 28 kills and 52 points. Fan-favorite Four Angry Men grabbed third place with 30 kills and 51 points. 4 AM Suk was the top fragger of the day with 13 frags, followed by SMG FlowerC and TC Alan with 10 kills each.

After missing out three times already, Team Pai and All Gamers finally managed to qualify for their first weekly finals. PEL 2021 S1 champion Team Weibo couldn't qualify for the finals and will have to sit out the weekly finals with RNG.

PEL 2021 Week 4 Day 2: Overall standings

PEL 2021 Season 2 week 4 day 2 overall standings

The day started with ACT Gaming winning the first match on Miramar with a whopping 15 kills, followed by The Chosen and DKG with 12 and six frags. 4 AM was eliminated early, but they grabbed five kills.

PEL 2021 Season 2 week 4 day 2 overall standings

Four Angry Men claimed the second match, played on Miramar, with 11 kills, with Suk picking up four kills. Team SMG took 11 kills in the match.

JDE played passively to win the third match played on Sanhok with four kills. However, All Gamers topped the points table with seven eliminations, while 4 AM secured nine kills in the third match. Hasaki took four kills and was awarded the MVP title.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was won by Tianba with 14 kills. Team Pai secured second place with six frags, followed by Team SMG with seven frags.

The fifth and final match was won by Team Pai with five kills. The Chosen and JDE secured second and third places with seven and five kills respectively.

Qualified teams for the Week 4 Finals of the PEL 2021 Season 2

PEL 2021 Season 2 week 4 finals teams

1. Nova XQF

2. LGD Gaming

3. TJB

4. JD Esports

5. Team Pai

6. All Gamers

7. ACT Gaming

8. Six Two Eight(STE)

9. Four Angry Men

10. Tianba

11. The Chosen

12. DKG

13. Show Time

14. RSG

15. Team SMG