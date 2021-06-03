PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 2 week 5 day 1 overall standings 

The fifth and final week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 commenced today. During the first day, the top 15 teams played a total of five matches spread over three maps.

The top five teams qualified for the weekly finals. The remaining 10 teams have been relegated to elimination day, where they, along with the bottom five teams of the previous week, will compete for the final 10 qualification spots.

At the end of the first day, fan-favorite Nova XQF topped the charts with 30 kills and 62 points. They were followed by TJB with 23 kills and 57 points, while LGD Gaming secured the third spot with 21 kills and 55 points.

Two more spots were earned by The Chosen and Team SMG, who qualified for the weekly finals with 49 and 45 points, respectively. STE and Four Angry Men had an ordinary day as they secured seventh and tenth place.

Top 5 kill leaders from PEL week 5 day 1

RSG QingBaoB had the most kills on the first day with 13, followed by Nova Order with 11 eliminations.

PEL 2021 Week 5 Day 1: Overall standings

The first match of the tournament, played on Miramar, was won by All Gamers with a whopping 14 kills. The fragger 15zy got eight frags. The team was followed by DKG and Nova XQF with 11 and 12 frags, respectively.

The Chosen claimed the second match, which was played on Miramar, with 10 kills. Tianba took nine kills in the match, securing second place, while Show Time took seven kills in the match.

The third match, which was played on Sanhok, was won by week 4 champion Team SMG with five kills. Team Pai secured second place with six kills. RSG took five frags in the match, while their fragger QingBaob bagged the MVP title with all five frags.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was won by TJB with a whopping 15 kills, followed by Nova XQF and The Chosen with 11 and five kills each. With six eliminations, Nova Order took home the MVP title.

The fifth and final match of the day was won by LGD with nine kills. Four Angry Men went into aggressive mode and took 10 kills, where Suk alone took seven frags and was awarded the MVP title.

