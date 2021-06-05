PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 season 2 week 5 day 3 overall standings 

The third day of the fifth and final week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 concluded today.

The top fifteen teams of the week are battling it out over ten matches of the weekly finals spread over two days. Only the points accumulated in the weekly finals will be counted in the finals league ranking.

At the end of the day, Team SMG topped the points table with 35 kills and 78 points. SMG showed consistent gameplay throughout the day and proved themselves a force to be reckoned with.

With two consecutive wins, fan-favorites Nova XQF secured second place with 36 kills and 74 points. LGD Gaming finished in third spot with 32 kills and 65 points.

Nova Order was the top fragger of the day with 14 eliminations, while his teammate, Paraboy, took nine frags. LGD Suki and SMG FlowerC were the second and third highest fraggers of the day with 14 and 12 frags respectively.

PEL 2021 Season 2 Week 5 Day 3

PEL 2021 Season 2 week 5 day 3 overall standings

The first match, played on Miramar, was won by DKG with eight frags. However, LGD topped the points table with 10 frags. SMG and Nova XQF took nine kills in the match.

All Gamers emerged victorious in the second match, played on Miramar again, with eight kills. LGD once again showed exemplary gameplay and topped the points table with 12 kills, with their star fragger Suki alone taking nine frags.

Team SMG claimed the third match played on the rainforest map of Sanhok with eight eliminations. Team Weibo bagged the second spot with nine kills. Nova XQF was eliminated early but managed to grab six frags, where their star player Order was awarded the MVP title with three frags.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was won by Nova XQF with 10 kills. Q9 secured second place and took out nine enemies, while All Gamers took out seven enemies.

The fifth and final match of the day was again won by Nova XQF with six kills, as Paraboy defeated TC Alan in a 1v1 battle to clinch the win. The Chosen secured second place with eight frags. Alan was awarded the MVP title for his four frags.

PEL 2021 S2 Weekly Finals 5 Day 4 Schedule:

Miramar: FPP

Miramar: FPP

Sanhok: FPP

Erangel: FPP

Erangel: FPP

