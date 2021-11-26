PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 4 Grand Finals day 1 overall standings 

The initial day of the Grand Finals of Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL): Season 4, 2021, came to an end after 5 grueling matches. The mega-Chinese event is crucial as it will award the most Championship points required for qualification to PMGC 2021.

Top 15 teams from the regular season have qualified for the Grand Finals. The tournament also boasts a massive prize pool of ¥14,400,000 ($2,255,485).

The Chosen emerges table-toppers after PEL Season 4 Finals day 1

Day 1 ended with The Chosen, aka TC, topping the leaderboards with 64 overall points and 28 frag points. The team performed exceptionally well throughout the day, averaging just over 12 points per game, while consistently finishing in the top three.

TC leads the points table after PEL Grand finals day 1 (Image via PEL Official)

Six to Eight, aka STE, also had a wonderful day as they emerged at the second spot with 59 overall points and 29 kill points. The team struggled in the first two matches but came back strongly and won the final two matches of day 1 to solidify their second spot.

The third place went to All Gamers. Although the team could not secure any chicken dinner, a series of consistent performances in the first three matches helped them finish in the top 3. The team finished with 48 points, out of which 19 were elimination points.

4 AM finished in 8th place on PEL S4 Grand Finals day 1 (Image via PEL Official)

Earlier, after 5 weeks of competitive action in the regular season, the top 15 out of the competing 20 teams qualified for the Grand Finals. Team Weibo had emerged as the regular season winners, followed by Nova Esports at second place and Titan Esports Club at the third spot.

PEL 2021 Season 4 Finals day 1 match summary

The day kicked off with the first game on Miramar. Titan Esports Club won this match with 8 frags to their name. They were followed by The Chosen in second place with 3 frags. All Gamers secured the third spot in the game, adding six kills to their tally.

Top 5 players from PEL Finals day 1 (Image via PEL Official)

The second and third games saw 4 Angry Men (4 AM) and ShowTime clinch the chicken dinner with 11 and 9 frags, respectively. The victory in the second match of the day propelled 4 AM to the top spot after Game-2, but the team fell to the 8th spot towards the end of the day after a series of early eliminations. Nova Esports secured the third spot in both these matches and kept themselves in contention for the top 5 spots.

The fourth and fifth matches of the day were both won by Team STE. The team secured 18 kills in total in these two matches and propelled themselves to the second spot in the table. The team displayed their attacking prowess in the final game as they eliminated multiple teams including Nova Esports and The Chosen, who looked poised to take the victory.

