PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 4 Grand Finals day 2 overall standings 

The second day of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) Season 4 2021 Finals has concluded. PEL season 4 is recognized as the Game for Peace (Chinese version of PUBG Mobile) tournament and has a massive prizepool of ¥14,400,000 (approx $2,255,485). Team Weibo triumphed in the five-week league stages, while Nova Esports and Totan Esports Club finished second and third, respectively.

At the end of day 2, Six Two Eight (STE) has toppled The Chosen from pole position. The former accumulated 70 points in the five matches played today. However, the day belonged to TJB who jumped 10 places to finish in third spot.

4 AM also did well to finish in fourth place. However, fan-favorite Nova Esports had a bad day and slipped four places to eighth spot.

Top 5 players after PEL 2021 S4 Finals day 2

The Chosen's Alan leads the kill leaderboard with 19, followed by Suk.

PEL 2021 S4 Day 2: Match summary

Top 5 teams standings after PEL S4 finals day 2

STE won the first match played on Miramar's desert map with seven kills. Nipping at their heels, LGD came in second place with six frags while ThunderTalk secured third spot.

TJB won the second and third matches of the day played on Sanhok and Erangel respectively. The team scored eight and 11 frags on each map. Notably, The Chosen were outstanding in both matches, scoring 20 and 15 points.

PEL S4 regular season champion Weibo Gaming finished in 9th place after finals day 2

STE clinched the fourth match of the day with nine frags. However, 4 AM topped the match standings with 14 frags of their own. For his five-frag contribution, 33Svan was named the MVP.

In a 4v4 fight, Weibo Gaming defeated TJB to claim the final match of the day. The former capped off an excellent display with 11 kills. Tianba had to adjust with fourth place but managed to put up 11 kills.

Half of the finals are over with only ten matches left. The remaining ties will be crucial in determining the champion. This event will also provide the two teams that will advance to PMGC 2021.

