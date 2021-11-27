PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 4 Grand Finals day 3 overall standings 

The third day of the Grand Final Peacekeeper Elite League 2021(PEL): Season 4 concluded today. Six to Eight aka STE maintained their top spot at the end of the day, drawing a decent lead over the second-placed team. At the end of the day, the squad accumulated a total of 184 points.

The Chosen aka TC too managed to hold onto their second spot. The team had three decent games today, one of which included a chicken dinner. Overall at the end of the day, the team secured 167 points. Table-toppers STE secured 81 points through kills.

LGD Gaming, who were at the seventh spot at the end of Day-2 had a great day in the field and were able to secure a total of 69 points in 5 matches. Overall the team jumped to the third spot with a total of 147 total points out of which 70 were secured through eliminations.

Tianba and fan-favorite team Nova Esports performed decently today and ended up at the 4th and the 5th spots respectively with 129 and 128 points.

PEL Season 4 Finals day 3 Summary

Fan favourite Nova Esports finished in 4th position after PEL finals day 3

Game 1 on Day 3 was secured by Nova Esports. The team looked in impeccable touch in this encounter and secured 17 frags to their name. TeamRNG was able to secure the second spot in this match with 8 kills while Titan Esports Club (TEC) finished third with 6 frags.

The second and third games saw table-toppers STE and Team Pai secure the chicken dinner. The chicken dinner in the second match of the day took STE to the top spot while Team Pai, who were struggling until this point in the finals, managed to gain some momentum and confidence through a victory in the third game.

Overall standings after PEL Finals day 3

The Chosen (TC) came back in the fourth match of the day to take a dominating chicken dinner with 15 frags to take the top spot in the overall points table. All Gamers (AG) managed to hold on to second spot in the match, while Tianba secured their second third-place finish in Game-4.

The fifth and final game was again won by Team STE. The team in the process dismantled TC from the top spot and reigned supreme. LGD Gaming, however, were the top performers of this match as they were able to secure 25 points from the game. Titan Esports Club also had a good run in the game as they finished second pocketing 3 kills.

