PUBG Mobile PEL Summer Playoffs Round 2: Overall standings, top 2 qualify for Grand Finals 

The second round of the PEL Summer Playoffs came to an end after 10 exciting matches across two days. LGD Gaming secured first position (with 127 points) after steady performances on both days.

RSG jumped to second place after securing a win in the final match of Round 2. They amassed 82 points with two chicken dinners. Both LGD and RSG have qualified for the PEL Summer Finals. Nova Esports has already advanced to the final after grabbing the top spot in the Playoffs Round 1.

PEL Playoffs Round 2 summary

PEL Summer Playoffs Round 2 points table (Image via Tencent)

LGD Gaming began their dominating run by winning the first match and collecting 25 points. The team maintained the pole position until the end, and the top three players on the kill leaderboard were from LGD Gaming. Suki, ChengC, and Yzz picked up 33, 21, and 18 eliminations, respectively.

Thunder Talk was only three points behind LGD Gaming at the end of Day 1, but they garnered only 16 points on Day 2 and slipped to the fourth position. JTeam remained in third place after the second day and fell short of second place by four points.

Overall standings of PEL Players Round 2 (Image via Tencent)

4AM, who was at the bottom in Round 1, secured fifth place with 71 points. The chosen did not get off to a good start this round as they found themselves in the eighth position. STE and Weibo Gaming came in sixth and seventh place with 67 and 66 points, respectively.

It was a bad round for JDE as their ranking took a massive hit. They ended up in 14th place with 37 points. However, JDE had a good run in the first round as the squad was in third place. TEC finished one point behind them in the 15th position.

PEL Playoffs Round 3

The bottom 13 teams, and the teams that were ranked 17th and 18th in the regular season, will compete in the Playoffs Round 3. The top three teams will then move to the Grand Finals, while the bottom 12 (and the teams ranked 19th to 21st in the regular season) will compete in Round 4.

Teams

The Chosen JDE All Gamers Weibo Gaming Tianba Titan Esports Six Two Eight Team Pai Four Angry Men Vision Esports JTeam SMG Thunder Talk Gaming KONE ACT

The Summer Finals will be crucial for all teams as the top three will advance to the PMGC 2022 that will take place on November 22. The finals will take place over four days, from August 18 to August 21.

