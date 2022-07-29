Nova Esports qualify for PEL 2022 Summer Grand Finals 

The first round of the PEL 2022 Summer Playoffs ended today with Nova Esports securing pole position after extraordinary gameplay. The team garnered 127 points with the help of three chicken dinners.

The first round was played for two days on July 28 and 29 and had only one slot for the PEL 2022 Summer Grand Finals. Nova Esports became the first team to cement their berth in the finals. The champions of PEL Summer will secure a ticket to PMGC 2022 Grand Finals.

The team collected 93 out of 127 points in the first five matches which showed how dominant they were on the first day. Their mind-blowing performance was witnessed from the first match as they won the opening game with 14 kill points.

They secured 21 points each in the third and fourth matches despite not getting the chicken dinners. Their second win came in the fifth match with 12 elimination points.

PEL 2022 Summer Playoffs Round 1's overall standings

Nova Esports did not have a good second day, as compared to the first when they grabbed 33 points but managed to get a chicken dinner in the third match. However, none of the teams even surpassed the score (93 points) that they made on the first day. The Chosen (TC) with 87 points held second place.

JDE and Weibo Gaming stood in third and fourth place, with 82 and 76 points respectively. STE managed to hold on to fifth place with 76 points with the help of two chicken dinners.

RSG, the 2022 spring champion, were in sixth place with 70 points after an average performance. The side has been invited to the upcoming World Invitational, which will start on August 11.

4 Angry Men (4AM) did not get off to a great start, and secured only 31 points in 10 matches, leading to a finishing at the bottom of the table. The team struggled to get position points as they were eliminated earlier in several matches.

PEL 2022 Summer Playoffs Round 2's teams

The bottom 14 teams from the Round 1 and 15th ranked (Thunder Talk) team of the regular season will compete in the playoffs Round 2 (Day 3 - 4).

The Chosen RSG JDE All Gamers Weibo Gaming Tianba Titan Esports Six Two Eight LGD Gaming Team Pai Four Antry Men Vision Esports JTeam SMG Thunder Talk Gaming

Round 2 has two slots for the Grand Finals, where the remaining 13 teams will once again compete in the third round.

