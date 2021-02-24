PUBG Mobile: PMCO Spring Split Pakistan Finals day 1 overall standings

The first day of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Spring Split 2021 Pakistan concluded with Team TUF and Team F4 dominating the points table. A total of four matches were played on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok. The 11 teams that had qualified from the group stage, and five invited teams, battled it out to be the last one standing.

Team TUF

At the end of the day, Team TUF emerged as the table toppers with a total of 64 points and 25 kills. Following them in second place was Team F4 with 60 points and 24 kills. Team H2e finished in the third spot with 41 points and 16 kills, to cap off the top 3 for the day.

PMCO Pakistan Finals Day 1 overall standings

The day started with the first match being played on Erangel. The match was won by Team F4 with a total of 7 kills. Following them in second place was Team H2e with 7 Kills. The third spot was taken by The Grounders with 18 Kills.

The second match of the day, played on Sanhok, was won by Team Tuf with 6 kills. Red Esports played aggressively to gather 12 kills in the match.

Magnus Esports claimed the third match of Miramar with 10 kills, followed by Team F4 with 8 kills.

At the end of three matches, Team F4 led the points table with 57 points and 22 kills.

In the fourth and final match of the day, played on Erangel, Stalwart Flex secured a chicken dinner with ten kills. Following them in second place in the match was Team Tuf with 9 kills to their name. The third place in the final match went to Team H2e, who had 7 kills in their kitty.

With four days remaining in the Finals, it will be interesting to see whether lower ranked teams can challenge the frontrunners and qualify for the PMPL South Asia Season 3.