PUBG Mobile: PMGC 2021 League East Super Weekend 3 day 1 overall standings 

Day 1 of the third and final super weekend of PMGC: East 2021 came to an end today. After 5 matches of intense tussle and nerve-racking gameplay, Nigma Galaxy from the Middle East secured the top spot in the Week-3 super weekend leaderboards with 83 points and 34 kills.

The Infinity from Thailand secured the second spot with 64 points and 33 kills, continuing their domination in the League Stage of the Global Championship.

Stalwart Esports from Mongolia also stepped up today and put forth an impressive display of sublime gun skill, to secure the third spot with 54 points and 27 kills.

The overall leaderboard for the League Stage is currently led by The Infinity with 383 points. Following them in second place is Genesis Dogma from Indonesia with 314 points. Nigma Galaxy takes the third spot in the standings with 290 points.

Overall standings of PMGC League East after Super Weekend 3 day 1 (Image via PMGC)

Earlier, the top 16 out of 20 competing teams from Weekday 3 qualified for the final super weekend. BC Swell, the team from Japan, missed all three super weekends and were eliminated from the competition.

The day started with the first match on Erangel. The Infinity flexed their robust gun game to secure the chicken dinner with 18 frags. MS Chonburi from Thailand secured the second spot with 5 kills while Stalwart Esports finished third with 4 kills.

PMGC League East Super Weekend 3 Day 1 Summary

The second and fourth games of the day were both secured by Nigma Galaxy. The team displayed their prowess rotating into the zone early and securing multiple frags from prime positions. The team had 15 kills in Game 2 and 7 kills in Game 4.

Popular Chinese team, Nova Esports, secured a massive chicken dinner in Game 3 with 16 eliminations. The team was at their prime and showed why they were the defending champions. Nigma Galaxy secured the second spot in this game while D'Xavier from Vietnam crept to third place with 2 frags.

The final game of the day was won by Stalwart Esports with 11 frags. Rico Infinity Team from the Middle East finally had a good outing in the day, as they secured 5 kills and took the 2nd spot. REJECT from Japan finished third in this match, eliminating 9 players.

Top 3 players after PMGC Super Weekend 3 day 1 (Image via PMGC)

DayBot from Genesis Dogma leads the super weekend top fraggers charts with 55 frags. He's followed by Noozy from The Infinity with 53 kills and fellow teammate Satar at third place with 50 frags.

