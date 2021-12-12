PUBG Mobile: PMGC 2021 League West Super Weekend 2 day 2 overall standings 

Day 2 of the second Super weekend of the PMGC 2021 League West is over. The second SW is proving to be good for Turkish giant Futbolist and CIS hotshot NaVi. They have both accumulated 134 and 111 points respectively in just two days over 10 matches.

On the overall league standings, S2G Esports is still in pole position with 255 points. However, A7 Esports has closed the gap and are just five points behind them in second place with 250 points. The Pittsburgh Knights and Unicorns of Love maintained their ranks in third and fourth place respectively. Futbolist and Navi gained two more places to finish on seventh and eighth rank respectively.

Top 3 players after PMGC Super Weekend 2 day 2

1 Knight Zenox - 47 eliminations

2 Rise Mythic - 44 eliminations

3 Futbolist Solkay - 40 eliminations

PMGC 2021 League West Super Weekend 2 Day 2 overview

S2G leads overall standings after PMGC Super Weekend 2 day 2

The first match of the day was won by Futbolist with 15 frags. Their zone movements were on point and helped the team immensely to secure the win. Rise Esports was a bit unlucky to get eliminated early, but they went hard on fragging to secure eight kill points.

North American team Ghost Gaming came out on top in the second match of Miramar with 16 kills. 1907 FB Esports played passively to secure second place with four frags.

League Stage standings after PMGC Super Weekend 2 day 2

Navi won the third match of the day with 12 kills. It was Ghost Gaming that showed an aggressive game style to grab 14 frag points.

Futbolist claimed their second chicken dinner of the day with seven kills. A7 Esports were eliminated early but they managed to grab seven frags.

The fifth and final match of the day was once again won by NAVI with 12 kills. Rise Esports came second with 11 frags. Futbolist showed aggressive gameplay and grabbed 10 frags.

Super Weekend 2 day 2 Map results (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Super Weekend 2 Day 3 Match schedule

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Miramar

Match 3: Erangel

Match 4: Sanhok

Match 5: Erangel

Edited by Rohit Mishra