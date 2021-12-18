PUBG Mobile: PMGC 2021 League West Super Weekend 3 day 1 overall standing 

The final super weekend of the PMGC 2021:West League has commenced. The day belonged to the Brazilian team Rise Esports, who claimed pole position with 77 points. In second place is the Western European team Unicorns of Love, which raked in 56 points in five matches.

The Pittsburgh Knights were the third-best team of the day with a total of 55 points. North American Champs Xset will need to reproduce something great over the next two days in order to qualify for the league finals.

S2G Esports had a good outing in the overall standings, as they replaced Alpha 7 Esports as the top team of the league with 352 points. Fan favorite Alpha 7 is currently in second place with 345 points.

Overall standings after PMGC League Super Weekend 3 day 1

PMGC League West Super Weekend 3 Day 1 Overview

Turkish team S2G Esports won the first match with 13 kills. They were followed by Knights and Unicorns of Love with 12 and 13 kills respectively.

The second and fifth matches of the day were won by Rise Esports with 16 and 11 kills respectively. Star player Mythic played beautifully in both matches, grabbing seven and four frags in either match. This performance helped them move a spot in the overall rankings and they are now at fourth place.

Futbolist won the third match of the day with 12 kills. The team accumulated 49 points in five matches which helped them strengthen their sixth spot and cross the 300 point mark.

The fourth match was won by Alpha7 Esports with a whopping 16 kills, where Carrilho was the MVP for his six frag contribution. This match made up for A7's poor performance earlier in the day, but they still remained in second place in the overall rankings with 345 points.

Kill Leaders

1. Rise Mythic- 70 kills

2. Knight Koops- 65 kills

3. Knight Zenox- 64 kills

