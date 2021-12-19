PUBG Mobile: PMGC 2021 League West Super Weekend 3 Day 2 overall standings 

The second day of the final Super Weekend of the PMGC: League West 2021 concluded with Rise Esports securing the pole position. The team accumulated 65 points in five matches to achieve this feat and also became the first team to cross 400 point mark.

PMGC League West overall ranking after Super Weekend 3 day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Following it in second place is Alpha7 Esports who held on to second place with 396 points. Unicorns of Love saw a two-position climb to finish in third place with 396 points.

S2G Esports and Pittsburgh Knights slipped to fourth and fifth place respectively. NA Champs Xset had another horror of a day and it is looking nearly impossible for them to qualify for the league finals. Black Dragon Esports that failed to qualify for this SW is also in danger at 14th place.

Match standings for PMGC 2021 League West Super Weekend 3 Day 2

The first match of the day was played on Erangel and was won by A7 Esports with 12 kills. 1907 FB Esports was second-placed with its 10 frags. Futbolist was eliminated early but managed to secure nine frag points.

The second and fourth match of the day played on Miramar and Sanhok was won by Turkish team Besiktas Esports with six and 14 kills respectively. Unicorns of Love (UoL) played well in both matches and took seven and nine kill points, respectively.

LATAM team Buluc Chabtan claimed the third match of the day with 11 kills. However, it was Rise Esports that topped the points table for their 15 frags outing. Rise Mythic was MVP of the match for his five frags.

The final match of the day was won by Eastern Stars with 15 kills, Kaphala was the MVP for his four frag contributions. UoL and NRX Esports played cautiously to secure second and third rank with four frags each.

With only five matches left it will be exciting to see which team wins the League Stage. Moreover, the fight for the top 16 of the PMGC League West final will also be interesting to watch.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan