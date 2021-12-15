PUBG Mobile: PMGC 2021 League West Weekday 3 Day 1 overall standings

Today was the start of the third week of the PMGC 2021 West League. A total of the top 20 teams of the west region are vying for 16 spots in the Super Weekend. The league rankings will be determined based on the points earned over the Super Weekend.

Without any Chicken Dinner, Unicorns of Love topped the points table with 23 kills and 63 points. Xset, who failed to qualify for the previous SW, did well on the first day and is in second place with 45 points.

Next, NRx surprised everyone and secured third place with 44 points. Ghost Gaming, Futbolist, and Natus Vincere are at the bottom of the table as they had below-par performances today.

PMGC 2021 League West Weekday 3 Day 1 match standings

Unicorns of Love leads the overall standings after the PMGC 2021 Weekday 3 Day 1

Xset won the day's first match with 11 frags. Unicorns of Love and Eastern Stars came second and third with nine kills each.

Mad bulls came out on top in the second match played on the desert map of Miramar with 12 frags. Black Dragon did well to secure second place with eight kills in the game.

Natus Vincere finished in 20th position after the PMGC 2021 League Weekday 3 Day 1

Turkish team SMB notched the third match with 13 frags. These 28 points helped them secure eighth place in the overall rankings with 39 points.

BJK claimed the fourth match of the day with 14 kills, with A7 Esports following them in second place with ten eliminations. BJK played only three games and gathered 35 points to sit ninth in the league standings.

NRx clinched the fifth match of the day with 13 frags. Furious Gaming and Team Queso were behind them in second and third with eight and seven kills, respectively.

Day 2 will be crucial for sides at the bottom of the overall points table as we head towards the PMGC 2021 League West Finals.

