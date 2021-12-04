PUBG Mobile: PMGC League East Super Weekend 1 day 2 overall standings 

The second day of the first super weekend of the PMGC East League 2021 culminated today. The battle was neck to neck today, and the day belonged to the SEA teams as they secured the top 3 spots in the overall standings.

The Infinity from Thailand, who had a decent day yesterday, performed in dominating fashion today, securing the top spot with 119 points and 56 kills. The squad secured consistent placements in two games while focusing on frag points in the other.

Team Secret from Malaysia, who had an average run yesterday, popped off today, jumping to second spot in the overall standings. The team was able to secure consistent high frag games in the final three matches of the day and secured a whooping 68 points today. Overall, the team finished with 105 points and 50 kills.

4 Rivals, another Malaysian squad, secured third spot at the end of the day with 100 points and 50 eliminations. The team was in fourth spot yesterday and earned points almost equivalent to yesterday's matches today, maintaining their consistency overall.

PMGC League Stage super weekday 1 day 2 map results (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The performance of the Nepali squad, DRS Gaming today, was notable, too, as they were able to secure three consecutive second-place finishes in the final three games of the day. Overall the squad finished at the 4th spot with 98 points and 39 kills.

PMGC League Stage East Super Weekend 2 day 1

Infinity emerges table-toppers after PMGC Super Weekend 1 day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The day started with the Middle Eastern squad, Rico Infinity Team taking the chicken dinner with ten kills. D'Xavier took second place in this game with four kills, followed by Nigma Galaxy at 3rd spot with five eliminations.

Japnese squad, REJECT popped off in the second game of the day, securing a whopping 14 kills to their name. The Infinity held on to the second spot in this match with eight kills, while 4Rivals managed to secure the third spot with nine frags.

Overall standings after PMGC Super Weekend 1 day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The third and fourth games of the day were won by the SEA squads, Team Secret and The Infinity, with 14 and 10 frags to their name, respectively. Team Secret especially performed exceptionally in the third game asserting their dominance and making a statement.

The fifth and final match of the day was won by REJECT from Japan. This was the second chicken dinner for the team in the day as they secured 12 kills in this match and jumped to the 6th spot in the overall standings. DRS Gaming finished second again in this match with four frags while PMGC 2020 champion Nova Esports who, like the other Chinese team, struggled throughout the day, managed to secure third place.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar