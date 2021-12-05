PUBG Mobile: PMGC League West Super Weekend 1 Day 2 overall standings 

Day 2 of the PMGC 2021 League West Super Weekend 1 concluded with S2G Esports strengthening their pole position. With a total of 172 points, they have a huge 52-point lead over the next best team and are also the only team with four chicken dinners. Unicorns of Love maintained their second spot with 54 kills and 120 points. North American giants Ghost Gaming had an average day but they are still in third place with 107 points.

It was Brazillian powerhouse Alpha 7 Esports that jumped six places to fourth rank. They accumulated a whopping 81 points in five matches to achieve this feat. Fan-favorite NAVI again had a bad day as they closed the day on the 10th rank.

PMGC League West Super Weekend 1 Day 2 match standings

S2G leads overall leaderboard after PMGC Super Weekend 1 day 2

The first match of the day was won by S2G Esports with 15 frags, followed by Ghost and Madbulls with six and four frags respectively.

S2G also came out on top in the second match on Miramar, with seven frags. However, it was UoL that topped the points table with 15 kill points. Alpha 7 managed to grab six frag points in the match.

Natus Vincere finished in 9th place after PMGC Super Weekend 1 day 2

The third match was claimed by Eastern Stars with seven frags. S2G Esports once again showed their class by managing to grab 12 frags. Solkay helped his team Futbolist to grab eight kills.

Alpha 7 Esports won the fourth match on Sanhok with 14 frags. Star player Carrilho was the MVP of the match for his six frag contributions. Rise also played well to grab 10 kill points and was ranked second in the match.

Latin American team Furious Gaming won the fifth and final match of the day with six frags. It was 1907 FB Esports that topped the points table with 10 kill points.

PMGC Super Weekend 1 Day 3 schedule

Match 1 - Erangel - 6:00 PM GMT (11:30 PM IST)

Match 2 - Miramar - 6:55 PM GMT (12:25 PM IST)

Match 3 - Erangel - 7:50 PM GMT (1:20 AM IST)

Match 4 - Sanhok - 8:55 PM GMT (2:25 AM IST)

Match 5 - Erangel - 9:50 PM GMT (3:20 AM IST)

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee