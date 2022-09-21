PUBG Mobile: PMPL 2022 South Asia Fall Week 3 Day 1 overall standings 

The final week of the League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): South Asia commenced on September 20, with 20 teams competing for the 16 Grand Finals slots.

JayanMaara finally had a strong showing after several mediocre performances in the last two weeks. The Nepali squad currently needs to maintain their gameplay in their remaining 16 matches. JayanMaara scored 65 points with the help of 32 eliminations and a chicken dinner in four matches. DRS Gaming came in second place (with 58 points) after a decent performance, clinching two chicken dinners.

PMPL South Asia 2022 Fall Week 3 Day 1 overall standings

Top 10 teams rankings from PMPL Week 3 Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

RAW officials and Gremlin Storm displayed some amazing executions and grabbed one chicken each, securing third and fourth place, respectively. High Voltage, who is currently in pole position in the overall bonus points, got off to a good start this week as well and held fifth place after Day 1.

IHC Esports, a superstar Mongolian squad, earned the seventh spot with 32 points, closely followed by the previous week's winners, DE Warriors. SEAL and Elementrix acquired ninth and tenth position, respectively, with 30 points each.

GodLike Stalwart grabbed 14th place after PMPL Week 3 Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

GodLike Stalwart, who has the most points so far in the League Stage, was at 14th place with 24 points (at an average of six). The team is known for their iconic comebacks and will be expected to turn things around in the remaining matches.

Deadeyes Guys didn't do well in their first four matches and collected only 12 points, followed by Mabetex and TRZ Esports.

PMPL SA Week 3 Day 1 summary

Securing a 10-kill chicken dinner, RAW Officials began their campaign on solid footing this week. JayanMaara also had a great performance, scoring 23 points and 11 eliminations.

DRS Gaming earned a massive 17-kill chicken dinner, collecting 32 points from a single match. Skylightz Gaming and Elementrix were in second and third place, respectively.

DRS Gaming won the third match as well, with only three eliminations. However, GodLike Stalwart was the table topper as they claimed second place with seven kills. Gremlin Storm clinched the fourth match with eight frags, while Seal Esports secured the second position with eight kills.

JyaanMara's stellar performances in the fifth match helped them secure the top position in the overall standings. They won the game with 16 eliminations.

