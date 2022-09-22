PUBG Mobile: PMPL 2022 South Asia Fall Week 3 Day 2 overall standings

DRS Gaming took the top spot after eight matches in PMPL South Asia Fall Week 3. The team touched the 100-point mark after securing two chicken dinners and 48 eliminations. After amazing performances over the last two days, the team dethroned GodLike Stalwart in the overall league standings with 509 points. However, the squad needs to continue performing well in their remaining matches, since they currently only have a 10-point lead.

Due to poor performances over the past two days, GodLike Stalwart has scored only 50 points in the eight matches they played this week. Their total score is now 499 points.

PMPL SA Fall Week 3 standings after Day 2

Eight out of 20 matches of PMPL Week 3 have concluded (Image via PUBG Mobile)

In the Week 3 standings, JyanMaara is in second place with two chicken dinners. They are only two points behind DRS Gaming. RAW Officials finished third with 82 points, including two chicken dinners and 42 kills. Day 2 also saw a mesmerizing performance by Bangladeshi team A1 NB Esports, who leaped from fifteenth place to fourth place, earning 54 points in four matches.

Wizzes Club also played well on Day 2, making a great comeback and moving up six places to the fifth position. They scored 71 points without winning a single chicken dinner. DE Warriors held the sixth spot with 70 points, while Gremlin Strom slipped three places to seventh position.

Skylightz Gaming moved up to the ninth place with 60 points and 28 finishes, followed by DA Atrax Esports. IHC grabbed the 11th position with an average performance. Nepali team, Deadeyes Guys, performed poorly and are currently in 16th position with 45 points.

GodLike Stalwart claimed 14th place after PMPL Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

PMPL Week 3 Day 2 overview

DE Warriors grabbed a 14-kill win in the first match played on Miramar. A1 NB and JyanMaara emerged victorious in the second and third matches with six and 12 kills, respectively.

Gremlin Storm executed some great plays in the fourth match on Erangel, winning a 10-kill chicken dinner. RAW Officials won the fifth match on Miramar with 12 eliminations.

