PUBG Mobile: PMPL Americas Championship Day 1 overall standings, top 5 players, highlights, and more

Day 1 of the PMPL Season 1 Americas Championship has concluded with Knights leading the overall points table.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas started yesterday, June 17th, and will last until June 20th. Sixteen of the top-ranked teams from North and South America are competing for a massive prize pool of $150K.

With 40 kills and 97 points, Knights secured the top spot on the points table, while Alpha 7 is in second place with 39 kills and 71 points. Lazarus rounds out the podium with 29 kills and 69 points. Fan-favorite Ghost Gaming secured fourth place with 30 kills and 63 points.

Top 5 players after the PMPL Americas Championship Day 1

Koops from Knights was the MVP of the day with an average kill of 3.33 and an average survival time of 21 minutes 17 seconds.

PMPL Season 1 Americas Championship Day 1 overall standings

PMPL Americas Championship Day 1 overall standings (top eight)

Day 1 of the tournament started with Knights winning the first match on Erangel with a whopping 13 kills. Alpha 7 secured second place with ten frags, while Koops was the MVP.

PMPL Americas Championship Day 1 overall standings (bottom eight)

The second game on Sanhok saw a victory for Lazarus, who picked up 11 frags. Irmaos was eliminated early but managed to kill seven players.

Alpha 7 Esports emerged victorious in the third match on Miramar with 13 eliminations. INTZ took four kills and secured second place, followed by Lazarus with five frags.

Star player Carrilho alone eliminated six enemies to the lobby, inflicting 975 damage.

The fourth game, which took place in Erangel, was won by Knights, who registered nine frags. Ghost Gaming showed exemplary gameplay to secure second place with nine kills.

Knights once again emerged victorious in the fifth match (Sanhok) with 11 kills. It was their third Chicken Dinner out of the five rounds played.

The sixth and final game was clinched by Estorm Gaming with ten frags, followed by Lazarus and Ghost Gaming with nine and 11 kills, respectively.

Edited by Ravi Iyer