PUBG Mobile: PMPL Americas Championship Day 2 overall standings, highlights, and more

Day 2 of the PMPL Season 1 Americas Championship has concluded today. Ghost Gaming from North America jumped three places to the pole position with 74 kills and 164 points.

Day 1 table topper Knights slipped to second place with 64 kills and 153 points INTZ gained four places to finish in third place with 30 kills and 104 points.

Fan-favorite Alpha 7 Esports had an ordinary outing on the second day of the PUBG Mobile Pro League, slipping to fourth place. Team Queso played extraordinarily to gain eight places to finish on the fifth spot.

DLCXVI was MVP of PMPL Americas championship day 2

DLCXVI from Passion Fruit Esports was awarded the MVP title for the day with an average kill of 2.67 and an average survival time of 20 minutes and 6 seconds.

PMPL Season 1 Americas Championship Day 2 overall standings

PMPL Season 1 Americas Championship overall standings after Day 2 (top eight)

Day 2 of the tournament started with Ghost Gaming winning the first match on Erangel with five kills. Boca Juniors and Isurus took ten frags each in the match.

PMPL Season 1 Americas Championship overall standings after Day 2 (bottom eight)

The second game on Miramar saw a victory for Furious Gaming, who picked up ten frags. 19 Esports was eliminated early but managed to grab seven kill points.

Team Queso emerged victorious in the third match on Sanhok with four eliminations. However, Isurus topped the points table with eight frags. A7 Esports was eliminated early but clinched an important seven kill points.

A serene ending to match 3 of the day as we are sent off with a dance to end it and it's @TeamQuesoGG that get their name on the board with a chicken dinner! 🍗

📺 https://t.co/rgegn5Y4Lg

📺 https://t.co/YT3MB7axIR

📺 https://t.co/6ZZyscpgr1#PMPL2021 #PMPLAmericas #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/B4nNaVF78r — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) June 19, 2021

The fourth game, which took place in Erangel, was again won by Ghost Gaming, who registered a whopping 19 frags. Tensa took eight frags, while HH24 took five kills.

Knights emerged victorious in the fifth match with nine kills. Ghost Gaming again showed aggressive gameplay and took ten kills in the game.

The first chicken dinner of the day for @KnightsGG as they also pick up 9 kills in a much-needed win to stay near the top of the leaderboard! 🍗



📺 https://t.co/rgegn5Y4Lg

📺 https://t.co/YT3MB7axIR

📺 https://t.co/6ZZyscpgr1 #PMPL2021 #PMPLAmericas #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/HhOb2pmg3X — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) June 19, 2021

The sixth and final game was clinched by 19 Esports with 14 frags, followed by Team Queso and Passion Fruit Gaming, who notched 12 kills each.

Edited by Ravi Iyer